Bette to launch new products at digital product show: ‘Bette Future Days’

Bette will present its new products and innovations for 2021 on April 20 and 21 in its new digital show: Bette Future Days.

Retailers, interior designers, architects and installers are invited to have the new products shown and explained on these two days. A half-hour news show in English will take place several times a day and will include the launch of the BetteAir shower tile.

Registration to attend Bette Future Days is via the website www.bettefuturedays.com.

“This year’s focus is on exciting innovations for high quality bathrooms, that can be installed easily,” announced Sven Rensinghoff, head of marketing at Bette. “With the BetteAir shower tile, we are also celebrating a real world premiere for flush-to-floor showering on glazed titanium steel – perhaps the biggest innovation since the launch of the BetteFloor.”

In the Bette Future Days, the product presentations will be followed by question and answer sessions, in which individual questions can be answered live by experts from Bette. There is also the opportunity to register for one of the accompanying online seminars, which will deal with the details of the new products in about 20 minutes.

Individual appointments can also be booked with a member of the Bette UK team.

The UK start times for the half hour shows are 8am, 12.00 and 3.30pm.

