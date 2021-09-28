BH AWARDS FAQs: Everything you need to know about attending the awards ceremony on Monday October 4

The biggest names in the boutique hotel industry will descend on Chelsea Harbour Hotel next week for the BH Awards 2021.

Executives from the leading luxury hotel operators and supplier community will be in attendance as the industry comes together to celebrate excellence in hospitality and innovation for the first time since before the pandemic.

For those planning to attend or who are already on the guest list, here is what you need to know about the event.

When does the 2021 BH Awards start?

The BH Awards takes place on Monday October 4, starting at 7.30pm, after the Independent Hotel Show, with reception drinks followed by a three-course sit-down meal and awards presentations.

What is the address of the venue?

The BH Awards takes place at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel, which is a short distance from London’s Olympia, where the Independent Hotel Show is taking place during the day.

For those arriving by car or taxi, the full address of the hotel is Chelsea Harbour Hotel, Chelsea Harbour Dr, London SW10 0XG.

Where do I go to when I arrive at the venue?

The BH Awards will take place in the Grand Ballroom, which will be signposted when you enter the venue.

What is the dress code?

The dress code for the event is smart casual / business casual. (Not black tie).

How do I secure tickets to the event and is it possible to have a table?

Tickets and tables can be secured through our secure online booking system HERE. Alternatively, you can email Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com for ticket availability.

Can you remind me who the finalists in each categories are?

The finalists in the supplier categories can be found HERE. The finalists in the hotels categories can be found HERE.

Are there any Covid measures in place that I need to know about?

Guests are kindly asked to confirm that they have a Covid pass showing they have had both vaccinations. Alternatively, guests can provide evidence of a negative lateral flow test 24 hours before the event.

I have a question that hasn’t been answered here. What shall I do?

Please feel free to email zoe.monk@itppromedia.com or richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com or alternatively call 020 3176 4237. We will be happy to help.