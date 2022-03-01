Royal Crescent Hotel to take part in ‘Big Bath Sleep-Out’ to tackle homelessness

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa in Bath has announced that it will be taking part in this year’s Big Bath Sleep-Out, in partnership with Julian House.

The annual event is designed to raise crucial funds to help tackle homelessness in the city and to aid those who are forced to sleep out every night.

The Big Bath Sleep-Out takes place this Friday 4 March at the city’s Alice Park and will see more than 15 members of staff from The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa sleep outside for the night, with only a sleeping bag and a sheet of cardboard each.

Julian House is the hotel’s nominated charity. Hotel staff have previously supported Julian House by taking part in sponsored sleep-outs, walks, and last year’s 2.6 Challenge, but this is the first time that such a large group has assembled.

Lorraine Jarvie, General Manager at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, comments: “We are delighted to be participating in this year’s Big Bath Sleep-Out and donating funds for such a worthy cause.

“It is incredibly important to us to support local charities such as Julian House, and I am thrilled to see a real sense of community spirit with so many of the team taking part.

“We are aiming to raise as much money as possible and hope we can make a small difference to vulnerable individuals while empowering them to build sustainable and independent lives.”

The life expectancy of a homeless person without intervention from charities such as Julian House is just 44 years. Every year, Julian House supports over 1,900 vulnerable and at-risk individuals through its charitable work.

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa is a five-star hotel located in a Grade-I listed building comprising 45 bedrooms.

To find out more about the event or to donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/lorraine-jarvie1