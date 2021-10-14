Bike & Boot kick starts £5m build project on second site due for completion in 2022

New boutique brand Bike & Boot has kicked off a £5m construction project on its second site, in the Peak District which is due to open in the summer of 2022.

Yorkshire construction company Harris CM has started work on a new three-storey, 60-bedroom boutique hotel for GiGi Developments which will be operated by Bike & Boot, the brand headed up by hospitality pioneers Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw.

The hotel will open in the summer next year and is on the site of the former Rising Sun Hotel in the village of Hope in the Peak District, which closed in 2017.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel follows the opening of the 65-bedroom Bike & Boot in Scarborough, which launched in July 2019 and achieved occupancy rates of 95% during the peak of the summer last year.

Simon Kershaw, of Bike & Boot Hotels, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Bike & Boot to the Peak District following on from the success of the Scarborough hotel which opened in 2019. Bike & Boot is a new leisure hotel fit for the 21st century, offering great value and facilities for leisure breaks. The Peak District is an ideal place for us to introduce the second Bike & Boot hotel, one of a number planned over the next few years.”

Jason Adlam, CEO at Harris CM, said: “We are delighted to be involved with this project which will see the re-development of the site of an eighteenth century coaching inn that closed its doors in March 2017.

Chris Green, of GiGi Developments commented: “Our team has worked hard to devise a scheme that is appropriate to its surroundings, but which will deliver much needed new hotel rooms in the Peak District, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.”

Rhatigan, former managing director at Devonshire Hotels and Restaurant until 2016, and Kershaw, ex-chairman of the northern region of the British Hospitality Association, had purchased the 50-bed The Mount Hotel in Scarborough, to kickstart the brand.