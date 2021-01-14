Bike & Boot to open new hotel in Peak District in 2022

Bike & Boot, the hotel brand from industry pioneers, Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw, has announced plans to open a new site in the Peak District in March 2022.

Plans for the brand’s second hotel have been approved and will see a new property open in the Hope Valley, Peak District’s National Park.

The hotel follows the opening of the 65-bedroom Bike & Boot in Scarborough, which launched in July and achieved occupancy rates of 95% during the peak of the summer last year, capitalising on the demand for a UK staycation after the first lockdown was eased.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interior Design consultants, Rachel McLane Limited, have been enlisted to design the new Bike & Boot. The company recently won Best Hotel Interior Design of the Year at the Northern Design Awards 2020, for their work on Bike & Boot, Scarborough.

Rhatigan and Kershaw also have a further three sites in various stages of planning across the North of England, the Midlands, Wales and Scotland.

Speaking on the news of the brand’s second hotel, they said: “We are thrilled with the location of the next Bike & Boot hotel; it’s another site that hugely complements the ethos of the brand. With the strong demand for staycations and the success of our first hotel in Scarborough, we feel confident that our second site will be well received. We can’t wait to welcome guests!”