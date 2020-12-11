Bingham Riverhouse launches members club in response to ‘changing world’

Bingham Riverhouse in Richmond has launched a new members club offering, in response to the ‘changing world post lockdown’.

The brainchild of co-owner of the boutique hotel Samantha Trinder, the members club will aim to ‘open the Riverhouse in a completely new way’, with three membership options on offer that tie in with bhuti Wellbeing Club, located a stone’s throw away from the hotel.

Trinder says: “We’re here to answer the needs of our neighbourhood, to offer a sense of belonging and a second home for people to get together, work, evolve, and play in. Having lived in Richmond all my life and taken on the roles as hotelier, wellness entrepreneur and mother, it’s a dream to create a space where all of those can thrive.”

The membership is focused on three messages: Be Together, Being Brilliant and Be Still and members will be given access to a members-only drawing room, designated workspaces, plus a full calendar of events focused on arts, business and more.

Members opting for the top tier of membership will also have access to over 60 classes a week including yoga, pilates and meditation.

The 3 memberships are available at the Riverhouse are Flow Membership; Riverhouse Membership; Bhuti Membership.