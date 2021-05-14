Black Sheep Hotels continues major expansion across the Highlands after £20m investment

Black Sheep Hotels is continuing its major expansion across the Highlands after investing more than £20m in new developments over the past 12 months.

The hotel group, owned by Sanjay Narang, comprises three properties across the north of Scotland and is now focusing on bringing a number of new additions into the portfolio.

Six new cabins are being created at The Whispering Pine Lodge in Lochaber, while two new cabins are soon to launch at The Cluanie Inn at Glenmoriston. A new restaurant will open in Fort William, buoyed by the success of Asian eatery Tiger on the Wall in Inverness, also named Tiger in the Wall.

Story continues below Advertisement

In another extension to its food and drink arm, Black Sheep Hotels will open the Landour Bake House, a bakery and patisserie, newly-constructed during lockdown, directly opposite The Cluanie Inn, on the road to Skye.

All of these new facilities are set to open over the next few weeks as well as a new spa offering, The Little Spa & Salon, at the group’s flagship hotel, The Whispering Pine Lodge.

The group also runs Rokeby Manor in Invergarry.

Speaking about the programme of investment, Sanjay Narang, owner of Black Sheep Hotels, said: “We anticipate a surge in demand in tourism, especially from within the UK at the start of the season and we think that this popularity is set to stay. We pride ourselves on offering excellent customer service and luxury accommodation and our £20m investment and expansion of our portfolio reflects both the market opportunities we predict as well as our commitment to the Highland economy and creating sustainable employment.”

Since the easing of lockdown measures at the end of April, the hotel chain has welcomed more than 1,250 guests to its hotels and restaurants in two weeks.