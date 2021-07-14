Blackpool Post Office to be transformed into new hotel in ‘world first’

Two landmark buildings in Blackpool are to be transformed into a new hotel, in a ‘world first’ for brand Hotel Indigo.

Cheshire-based Ashall Projects has submitted a planning application to create a 148-bedroom Hotel Indigo and Indigo Suites in the Grade-II listed former Post Office and Sorting Office in Blackpool.

Many of the original features from the two buildings will be retained, such as a stained-glass window frontage and marble flooring which date back to 1910.

The Post Office and Sorting Office are separated by a large interior courtyard, which will also be transformed.

Mark Ashall, director of Ashall Projects, said: “This will be a Hotel Indigo with a difference. It will cater for both short-stay leisure and business visitors and it will also offer extended stay suites with additional facilities, such as kitchenettes, to provide the space and amenities for guests who want to stay longer.”

He added: “There are nearly 150 Indigo Hotels across the globe but this will be the first time anywhere that Indigo will be offering extended stay rooms in addition to the classic Indigo rooms. We believe this will allow us to provide a wide range of accommodation options which will meet a variety of customer requirements.”

The project is one of three development projects to be put forward in Blackpool’s Levelling Up Fund bid that was submitted to central Government on July 2.