Blakeney Manor Hotel for sale at £3.25m

Blakeney Manor Hotel, a privately owned property found along the Norfolk coast, has been brought to market for the first time in 25 years, inviting offers in excess of £3.25 million.

The 17th century manor house comprises 34 bedrooms, including surrounding flint barns that have been converted into comfortable and attractive accommodation.

The Grade-II listed property enjoys an idyllic location close to Blakeney’s village centre and the quay, boasting views across the famous nearby salt marshes, to Blakeney Point nature reserve, famous for being home to England’s largest seal colony.

The hotel has been family owned since 1997 and has come to the market because the principal operator Bob Harris plans to retire.

Bob comments: “Having been owned by our family for 25 years, the shareholders have decided that now is the right time to sell the hotel. It is with some sadness that I am looking to hand over to another proprietor but I know that this will be a fantastic business opportunity for someone else and I hope that they will enjoy working in this impressive location, with such excellent people, as much as I have done. I will look back on my time here with fond memories.”

Tim Gooding, Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team who is handling the sale, added: “East Anglia and particularly the North Norfolk coast are becoming ever increasingly sought after as leisure, holiday and business destinations and we have seen high demand from hotel buyers seeking opportunities.

“The Cliftonville Hotel in Cromer, which we sold to City Pub Co last year, being an example of operators looking for additional hospitality operations in the county to take advantage of the staycation boom. We expect to see an equally high demand for the Blakeney Manor Hotel which occupies one of the most attractive and well-known locations along the coastline.”