Bloomsbury Portfolio of eight London hotels for sale at £37m

A collection of eight freehold properties in London’s fashionable Bloomsbury has been put on sale for a total of £37m.

Called the Bloomsbury Portfolio, these properties have around 250 rooms in total and until recently were used as staff accommodation by a London hotels operator.

They range in size from a dozen bedrooms to 50 bedrooms, with prices ranging from £1.75m to £10 m. They predominantly have planning consent for use as hotel or hostel accommodation, but also offer potential for a wide range of alternative uses subject to planning permission.

Hotel sector specialist Colliers International, which is representing the private owner, is inviting offers for the entire collection, or for groups of properties or individual properties.

Colin Hall, head of London Hotels Agency at Colliers International, said interest in the Bloomsbury Portfolio was anticipated to come from a wide variety of potential purchasers because of the extensive opportunities offered by the buildings and the fact that they are situated in a prime central London location.

“It has taken our clients 40 years to assemble this portfolio, which now provides the very rare opportunity of eight freehold buildings becoming available at one time in the highly desirable neighbourhood of Bloomsbury,” he said.

“These properties are in effect superb blank canvasses for future development across a range of uses, including boutique hotel accommodation, hostels/poshtels, offices and residential development.

“Historically, Bloomsbury has enjoyed some of the highest hotel occupancy rates in London, and these properties would enable a new owner to develop hotel/hostel type premises without having to purchase goodwill.”

The eight properties in the Bloomsbury Portfolio are:

Ferndale House 21-22 Argyle Square, London WC1H 8AS – Two adjoining buildings with 34 bedrooms. Guide price £4m.

Florida House 23-25 Argyle Square, London WC1H 8AS –Three adjoining buildings with 47 bedrooms. Guide price £6m.

27 Argyle Square, London WC1H 8HP –Single building with 12 bedrooms. Guide price £1.75m.

Oxford House 30 & 32 Tavistock Place, London WC1J 9SE –Two adjoining buildings with 27 bedrooms. Guide price £3.5m.

37 Tavistock Place, London WC1H 9SE –Single building with 12 bedrooms and small shop unit (currently let). Guide price £2m.

6 Coram Street, London WC1N 1HA –Substantial corner building with 21 bedrooms and 14 offices. Guide price £5.25m.

64-65 Guildford Street, London WC1N 1DD –Two adjoining buildings with circa 33 bedrooms. Guide price £4.5m.

William Martin Court, 65 Margery Street, London WC1X 0JL –Modern building with 51 bedrooms and basement car parking. Guide price £10m.