Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa launches new Blossoms restaurant

Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa has launched new restaurant concept Blossoms, following a complete hotel refurbishment and rebrand.

The restaurant’s dining room features booth seating, sectioned areas and a teal colour scheme, alongside a blossom tree centrepiece and a grand piano by the entrance – both of which court the Instagram crowd.

An open kitchen, which allows guests to see the team of chefs at work, has also been implemented as a way to add a touch of restaurant theatre to the dining experience.

Blossoms can welcome up to 130 guests at one time and also boasts two separate private dining rooms, which are available to hire for both corporate functions and personal celebrations.

Overseeing culinary operations is Executive Head Chef Sumit Chakrabarty, who brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the role, having previously worked in various Michelin-star establishments around the world.

Utilising his background in classical French cuisine, the hotel says that Chakrabarty hopes to continue reinvigorating the food offering at Rutland Hall, cementing its status as one of the best places to eat in the region.

John Higham, Manager of Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa, commented: “We are beyond excited to launch our brand-new Blossoms restaurant.

“With our newly renovated dining space and range of dining options, we hope that we have created a restaurant which adheres to each customer’s needs.

“I cannot thank our staff enough for all the hard work and efforts that they have put in over the last couple of months and look forward to seeing how guests respond to the dining experience offered at our beautiful new Blossoms restaurant.”

Late last year, Rutland Hall announced the appointment of Alex-Aurel Kurani as its new Restaurant and Bar Manager, ahead of the launch of Blossoms.

Kurani’s previous experience includes Interstate Hotels and Resorts, Jupiter Hotels, Mercure Hotels and Compass Hospitality Hotels.