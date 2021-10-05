BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Silentnight Hospitality Group

The winner of the Boutique Hotel of the Year is Homewood.

This award is sponsored by Silentnight Hospitality Group and presented by sales director David Lawrenson.

The finalists have all proved incredibly resilient this year as well as demonstrated an ability to enhance, improve and grow their business, striking a balance between creativity and profitability and keeping a keen focus on staff wellbeing and cash flow.

Story continues below Advertisement

All five finalists have carried out some truly impressive work over the past 12 months and so it was impossible to guess how the voting would turn out.

Homewood is a hotel that has continued to look towards expansion, evolution and investment over the past year, constantly rising to the challenge of inspiring and delighting customers.

This harbours an exciting environment for both staff and guests, where informality and fun is encouraged.

Finalists

Armathwaite Hall Hotel [CLICK]

Glenapp Castle [CLICK]

Homewood [CLICK]

Galtres Lodge [CLICK]

Hotel 41 London [CLICK]