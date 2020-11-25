BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – ACT OF GENEROSITY

We can now reveal the winner of the Act of Generosity category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category celebrates the generosity of a team or individual who has gone above and beyond for those who may be vulnerable, providing support and resource during these difficult times. Whether it’s a chef cooking meals for the community or a hotelier offering beds for key workers, the industry nominated in its droves.

The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Boutique Hotelier’s Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Monica Or, founder of Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy.

The five finalists are:

Nick Dent – owner, Original Collection

Alexander Hotels

The Berkeley

Calcot & Spa

Raj Maharjan – chef, The Roseate Reading