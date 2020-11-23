BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – LEADERSHIP IN ADVERSITY

We can now reveal the winner of the Leadership in Adversity category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a team or individual that has shown exemplary leadership skills, adapting to new ways of working together, putting employee wellness first and maintaining a strong team spirit.

The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Severine Hemms from San Pellegrino.

The shortlist is:

Lysbeth Fox – Fox Communications

Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow – The Torridon

Andrew McGregor – Guestline

Martin Barlow – Budock Vean Hotel

Splendid Hospitality Group