BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – LEADERSHIP IN ADVERSITY

We can now reveal the winner of the Leadership in Adversity category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.
This category is dedicated to a team or individual that has shown exemplary leadership skills, adapting to new ways of working together, putting employee wellness first and maintaining a strong team spirit.
The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Severine Hemms from San Pellegrino.
The shortlist is:
Lysbeth Fox – Fox Communications
Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow – The Torridon
Martin Barlow – Budock Vean Hotel