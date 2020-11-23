close

BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – LEADERSHIP IN ADVERSITY

BHPSS AWARDSEVENTUncategorized by Zoe Monk on
Boutique Hotelier New – Logo-SF11

We can now reveal the winner of the Leadership in Adversity category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a team or individual that has shown exemplary leadership skills, adapting to new ways of working together, putting employee wellness first and maintaining a strong team spirit.

The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Severine Hemms from San Pellegrino.

Story continues below
Advertisement

The shortlist is:

Lysbeth Fox – Fox Communications

Dan and Rohaise Rose-Bristow – The Torridon

Andrew McGregor – Guestline

Martin Barlow – Budock Vean Hotel

Splendid Hospitality Group

Tags : awardsBH2020Championshotelsleadership in adversity
Zoe Monk

The author Zoe Monk

you might also like

Leave a Response