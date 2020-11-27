BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – BEST RECOVERY INITIATIVE

We can now reveal the winner of the Best Recovery Initiative category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.
This category recognises a hotel, team or supplier that has been innovative in pivoting business to help bring in revenue during or after the lockdown. From a hotel launching a successful takeaway service, to a new contactless app being created by a tech company.
The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Boutique Hotelier’s Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Grant Seaton from The Cumberland.
James O’Donnell – The Devonshire Arms