BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

BHPSS AWARDSEVENT by Zoe Monk on
We can now reveal the winner of the Innovator of the Year category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category covers the companies and teams who have been quick to react and evolve, created new solutions to help adapt to new rules and regulations and provided support where they can.

The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Boutique Hotelier’s Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Food Alert’s managing director David Bashford.

The five finalists are:

Holiday Inn – Wembley

Stewart Moss – sales and marketing director, Cedar Court Hotels

Hotel Perfect

The Residence – led by CEO Steve Lowy

Jacquie Pern and Peter Neville, owners The Pheasant Hotel

