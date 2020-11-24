BOUTIQUE HOTELIER 2020 CHAMPIONS – UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

We can now reveal the winner of the Unsung Hero of the Year category for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a real hero of the pandemic. Somebody who has worked tirelessly to help those in need, championed the hospitality sector in front of government or provided care to their employees and guests.

The winner is announced in the below video, presented by Boutique Hotelier’s Zoe Monk and Richelle Rimmer and sponsor Kirsty Beasley from Profitroom.

Story continues below Advertisement

The shortlist is:

Jill Chalmers – managing director, Glenapp Castle

Alex McCabe – C&B manager, Lumley Castle

Peter Walker – managing director, Maryculter House

Niall Keating – chef, Whatley Manor

Paul Skinner – general manager, Dukes Hotel