BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021: Staff shortlists revealed

The finalists for the staff categories in the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 can now be revealed as voting opens for you to decide on the winners.
Over the course of the last few days, BH has been announcing who has made the shortlists for all 11 categories covering the best hotels, products and staff in the hospitality industry.
On Tuesday, we revealed the finalists in the Products and Suppliers categories, and yesterday we found out who had made the cut in the Hotels categories.
Now we can announce who has made the shortlist for the final three categories.
The votes will then open and culminate in the winners being unveiled at the glittering Boutique Hotelier Awards ceremony on October 4 at Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.
Tickets are now on sale for the event with an early bird offer available for the next few weeks.
The voting process will close on September 27.
Unsung Hero of the Year
Neil and Zoe Kedward – Grove of Narberth
Kuba Bartosiewicz – The Feathers Inn, Helmsley
Barry Haller – Rudding Park
Sally Beck – Lancaster London
Jochem Meijerik – Corithia London
Mark Littlejohn – Glenapp Castle
General Manager of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom
Simon Mahon – The Grand York
Grant Callaghan – Polurrian on the Lizard
Florence Alloing – Georgian House Hotel
Josh Chadwick – The Tawny
Matt Townley – Dakota Hotel Manchester
Team of the Year – sponsored by Guestline
Red Carnation Hotel Collection
Old Stocks Inn – ‘The O/S Troupe’
Farncombe Estate
The Resident Covent Garden
Glenapp Castle – Gardening team
The voting process is now open and the form can be accessed below: