BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021: Staff shortlists revealed

The finalists for the staff categories in the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 can now be revealed as voting opens for you to decide on the winners.

Over the course of the last few days, BH has been announcing who has made the shortlists for all 11 categories covering the best hotels, products and staff in the hospitality industry.

On Tuesday, we revealed the finalists in the Products and Suppliers categories, and yesterday we found out who had made the cut in the Hotels categories.

Now we can announce who has made the shortlist for the final three categories.

The votes will then open and culminate in the winners being unveiled at the glittering Boutique Hotelier Awards ceremony on October 4 at Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

Tickets are now on sale for the event

The voting process will close on September 27.

Unsung Hero of the Year

Neil and Zoe Kedward – Grove of Narberth

Kuba Bartosiewicz – The Feathers Inn, Helmsley

Barry Haller – Rudding Park

Sally Beck – Lancaster London

Jochem Meijerik – Corithia London

Mark Littlejohn – Glenapp Castle

General Manager of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom

Simon Mahon – The Grand York

Grant Callaghan – Polurrian on the Lizard

Florence Alloing – Georgian House Hotel

Josh Chadwick – The Tawny

Matt Townley – Dakota Hotel Manchester

Team of the Year – sponsored by Guestline

Red Carnation Hotel Collection

Old Stocks Inn – ‘The O/S Troupe’

Farncombe Estate

The Resident Covent Garden

Glenapp Castle – Gardening team

