Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 to be unveiled tonight at glittering London ceremony

After months of anticipation, the winners of the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 will be unveiled tonight at a glittering ceremony in London.

Since July when the industry nominated its best hotels, most talented staff and supportive suppliers across 12 categories, the process has been building to tonight when the winners will be announced at the Awards held at Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

Top hoteliers, owners, managers, operators and suppliers from hotels and companies all across the UK will come together to raise a glass to sector excellence and celebrate the achievements of the industry in categories such as Best Technology Product, Most Innovative Marketing Campaign and General Manager of the Year.

A special Lifetime Achievement Recognition will also be announced. For a refresher on the finalists and shortlists, click HERE

The event takes place after the Independent Hotel Show, which is being held a short distance away at Olympia exhibition centre.

The new Boutique Hotelier Awards were launched to to honour the achievements of the individuals and businesses which are lighting up the UK’s hospitality industry.

The event will be a fantastic opportunity to catch up and socialise with colleagues and peers as well as meeting new faces for the first time in over a year.

The Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 are sponsored by Guestline, Joseph Search Hospitality, Silentnight Hospitality Group and Profitroom.