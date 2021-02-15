Boutique Hotelier Power List 2021 opens for nominations

Perhaps now more than ever, the hospitality industry deserves something to celebrate right now.

Today, Boutique Hotelier has opened the nominations for its annual Power List and is now calling for people of the industry to put forward key individuals who deserve special recognition for their achievements over the last 12 months.

The sector has faced, and is still facing, its most challenging year in history, and throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard stories of people going above and beyond to motivate their staff, keep teams engaged and reach out to support their local communities.

Published in April in the bumper edition of the monthly magazine, the Power List will honour 50 of the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

Now in its fifth year, The Power List is aimed at recognising the people at owner and manager level who play a major part in shaping the way that their hotels look and how staff operate in their business.

This includes owners, operators, managers and senior executives of boutique, independent and lifestyle hotels, or any other key decision-maker in the UK hotel business.

The top 50 are split into five categories – 10 per category – and recognise Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

The nomination process is now open and will close in four weeks’ time, on March 15.

The Boutique Hotelier Power List will be split into the following categories:

– Market marvels

– Industry titans – sponsored by Profitroom

– Business leaders – sponsored by Hospitality Audit

– Young trailblazers – sponsored by jdr

– Unsung heroes

Operators are free to nominate individuals from within their own businesses.

As the Power List will be produced as part of the bumper April edition and distributed to a select named audience of hotel owners, managers and operators, companies interested in taking advantage of advertising or marketing opportunities around the edition should Richelle Rimmer as soon as possible on Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com

Nominate HERE

