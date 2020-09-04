Boutique Hotelier September issue now available to read online

The September issue of Boutique Hotelier is now available to read online, featuring the Signet Collection’s Hector Ross and Ronnie Kimbugwe as cover stars.

Ross and Kimbugwe this month have opened The Mitre in Hampton Court, marking the launch of a new hotel collection that is bidding to grow to five properties within the next six years.

CLICK TO READ THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE

Story continues below Advertisement

Ross, the former COO of Longshot Holdings, the company behind luxury hotel Beaverbrook and ex-Gordon Ramsay chef Kimbugwe, have joined forces to create the new concept, based on exceptional food, exciting interiors and strong links to history and heritage.

Also part of the edition is Hampton Manor, a luxury restaurant with rooms run by James and Fjona Hill, an ambitious couple who, after ten years of strong trade, are pivoting the business to focus on more experiential packages.

CLICK TO READ THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE

As spa and leisure facilities fully reopen, we take a look at how this has impacted hotel trade and the forecasted bookings for the next few months.

The staycation boom is benefiting many businesses right now and we caught up with hotels in Cumbria to discover how they are driving this momentum and the focus for the winter season.

Frank Reeves, CEO at Avvio talks about maintaining rate amid the rise in demand and bracing for the comeback of the OTAs.

CLICK TO READ THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE