Boutique Hotelier surpasses 1 million page views in 2021

Boutique Hotelier has surpassed a milestone 1 million page views in 2021.

From 1 January until today (22 December), pages across boutiquehotelier.com have been visited 1,004,468 times.

The record figures cement Boutique Hotelier’s place as a market-leading trade website and magazine, used by influential industry figureheads across the UK’s hotel sector, including CEO’s, General Managers and other key decision makers.

The most-read news story on the site was published in June and gave a first look at the interiors of The Star in Alfriston, opened by renowned hoteliers Olga and Alex Polizzi.

Alex Polizzi is known throughout the UK and abroad for her role on long-running television show The Hotel Inspector, in which she attempts to turn around the fortunes of failing boutique hotels.

Other top stories included the announcement that Soho House was to limit overnight stays to members only and the reopening of Portrush Seaside Hotel, following an extensive refurbishment.

Unsurprisingly, Boutique Hotelier’s consistent coverage of the pandemic and accompanying hospitality restrictions also made the list of ‘top 10 most read stories’, including breaking news articles on when restrictions were set to be lifted and when hotels were permitted to reopen.

The top 10 list was rounded out by our reveal of the winners of our annual Boutique Hotelier Awards, which were announced at a glitzy London ceremony in October.

Boutique Hotelier’s Editor Eamonn Crowe said: “During what has been a challenging year for everyone, we have worked really hard to make sure we are keeping the UK’s hoteliers up to date with current news, useful reports and must-read interviews. We have enjoyed great feedback from both readers and advertisers across the last 12 months and it is fantastic to have had more than 1 million page views in 2021.”

