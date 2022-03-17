No casualties following large explosion at Braemar Lodge Hotel in Aberdeen

Braemar Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire suffered a major fire and explosion yesterday morning, with seven guests, two members of staff and the owner of the hotel evacuated from the building to safety.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just after 7.30am, after receiving initial reports of a shed being on fire at the property.

Six fire engines were subsequently dispatched to the hotel, as well as one height vehicle and one water carrier.

It is believed that a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder may have exploded in an external building, with the fire then spreading to the main building.

A video posted on social media shows a large explosion, while pictures taken by passersby show flames in the hotel’s upper floor and roof.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service released a statement which said: “We were alerted at 07:37 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

The A93 Glenshee Road was closed near the hotel and local diversions were put in place.

Aberdeenshire Council also made the decision to move lessons at the nearby Braemar Primary School to online, with the council hoping to reopen the school today (Thursday).

The Braemar Lodge hotel is a former shooting lodge that dates back to 1870. It comprises seven lodge rooms, nine cabins and a bunkhouse which sleeps 12.