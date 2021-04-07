Branston Hall Hotel near Lincoln on the market for £4m

Hotel and wedding venue Branston Hall Hotel near Lincoln has come onto the market with Christie + Co with a guide price of £4m.

The hotel is being sold as a going concern after its parent company South Spring Limited fell into administration in November last year.

Dating back to 1885, the Grade-II listed property boasts a wealth of character and was originally build as a family home, and later used as an RAF hospital during World War II.

The property now operates as a hotel and comprises 52 bedrooms, an oak panelled lounge, restaurant and three conference rooms and extensive leisure facilites including an indoor pool.

There is a separate property on the site which is currently leased to spa operator, Simpsons Beauty.

The site encompasses approximately 72 acres and is accessed via a private driveway and includes extensive lawned gardens, a pagoda, seating terrace, lake, wooded areas and car parking.

Gavin Webb, senior business agent at Christie & Co comments: “Branston Hall Hotel offers significant opportunity for new owners to invest in the property and reopen the business.

“The grounds offer a wealth of potential for development and expanding the offering to include log cabins, glamping pods or camping. Prior to the tenure of the management company, the hotel traded successfully under the guidance of our client for well over 30 years. Given the facilities, size of the property and development potential, there is a significant opportunity to relaunch the business and we expect to see strong interest from a wide range of potential buyers.”