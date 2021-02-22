BREAKING: Hotels to open fully from May 17

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his roadmap out of lockdown, with hotels, pubs and restaurants permitted to open indoors from May 17.

Speaking to the Commons this afternoon, Johnson revealed his much-anticipated road map out of lockdown saying it was a ‘one way road to freedom’ made possible by the pace of the vaccination programme.

He confirmed that outdoor hospitality and takeaway will be allowed to reopen from April 12, alongside leisure facilities and gyms, and restaurants, pubs and hotels to reopen fully indoors from May 17 with the rule of six in place.

Johnson added that the curfew and ‘substantial meal’ rules have been dropped.

From May 17, up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings, receptions, funerals and wakes and two households will be permitted to mix indoors up to six people.

Each stage will be announced in five-week intervals and are dependent on four tests being met: vaccination targets, vaccine reducing hospitalisation and deaths, pressure on NHS and variants.

There will be four steps.

Schools in England will gradually start to reopen from March 8 and outdoor socialising with up to six people or two households will be permitted from March 29.

Outdoor sports facilities will reopen, including tennis courts, golf courses and football pitches.

The stay at home advice will also be relaxed.

Stage 2 will see outdoor hospitality and takeaway open, gyms and leisure facilities will also be permitted as well as holidays lets for single households or bubbles and hairdressers, non-essential retail and public buildings.

From May 17, stage 3 will see indoor hospitality open, including theatres, and events and weddings able to host up to 30 people.

The final stage of the plan will be to lift all legal limits on social contact and open the weddings and live events sector fully from June 21.

To see the full details of each stage of the lockdown, click HERE.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.