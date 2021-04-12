BREAKING NEWS: Boutique Hotelier 2021 Power List revealed

Welcome to the 2021 Boutique Hotelier Power List – our annual celebration of the movers and shakers in the UK hotel sector.

Below, we pinpoint 40 individuals from the owner, operator and management side of the industry who have made their mark this year, undoubtedly the most challenging year our sector has ever faced since the World War II.

From the chief executives and managing directors, to the general managers and senior heads of departments, the 2021 Power List provides a rundown of those who are inspiring their business to hit new heights.

So how did we select the shortlisted companies and individuals in the first place? Well, ultimately we left it to the industry to decide by inviting the market to submit nominations and seeking feedback from the supply chain. Additionally, we have taken into account the news stories and developments we have featured in Boutique Hotelier and on boutiquehotelier.com this year, paying close attention to the examples of best practice and growth.

As you’ll see when you read the profiles of the individuals and companies selected, the level of innovation, resilience and strength taking place in the industry is remarkable – and something that definitely deserves to be celebrated, this year perhaps more than ever.

Click on the links below to find out who has made the cut.

INDUSTRY TITANS – sponsored by Profitroom

BUSINESS LEADERS – sponsored by Hospitality Audit Services

MARKET MARVELS – sponsored by JLA

YOUNG TRAILBLAZERS – sponsored by jdr

UNSUNG HEROES – sponsored by Joseph Search