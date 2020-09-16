BREAKING NEWS: Boutique Hotelier launches 2020 Champions digital awards

With the continuing uncertainty over holding large gatherings this year, we are delighted to be able to confirm that Boutique Hotelier has launched the 2020 Champions awards.

The ongoing climate in terms of social distancing means that the traditional awards dinners we host remain unviable in their usual format this year, so instead we are excited to replace them with a week-long celebration of the UK hospitality industry in November.

The awards programme, branded ‘2020 Champions’, will be an opportunity to mark the efforts of the industry following the most challenging period in its history and will see five awards given out to individuals and businesses who have shone during the pandemic.

Nominations will open next week and will be open to anyone working within the hotel industry – from hoteliers to suppliers and trade associations.

Following the nominations process, a shortlist will be drawn up and the industry asked to vote for who they believe to be most worthy of the accolade.

The five categories are:

· Act of Generosity Award – sponsored by Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy

A hotel during this time that has gone to extra lengths to support local community.

· Leadership in Adversity Team of the Year

A team that has innovated new ways of working together, putting team wellness first and staying motivated.

· Innovator of the Year Award

A hotel that has been creative with resources, opening as take away, providing beds for nurses. Also open to a product or company that has been launched during lockdown.

· Unsung Hero of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom

A hero of the pandemic who has shone throughout the lockdown.

· Best Recovery Initiative – sponsored by The Cumberland

A hotel that has run the most innovative start-up and reopening process.

During the week starting November 17, winners will be revealed through video presentations that will be premiered online on the BH website, news alert and YouTube channel.

These category announcements will be accompanied by interviews with our category winners, our commercial partners and supported by extensive sponsor branding.

Our winners and four highly commended nominees for each category will also be showcased in the November issue of Boutique Hotelier.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available for companies and suppliers looking to get involved with this exciting initiative. Contact Richelle Rimmer Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com for more details.