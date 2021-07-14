BREAKING NEWS: CEO of Best Western GB to depart the business

Rob Paterson, the CEO of Best Western Hotels GB, is to leave the brand after three years in the role.

As a result, current chairman of the group, Tim Rumney, is to take over from Paterson later this month as interim CEO.

He will be in place for ‘at least six months’ to provide ‘stability and continuity’ for employees and hotels within the organisation that comprises almost 300 independently-owned hotels in Great Britain.

Paterson joined Best Western GB in 2018 and he has significantly grown the business since, with a surge of new hotels joining the brand this year.

Under his leadership during the pandemic, the group supported the government and the NHS through various initiatives including converting hotels into hospitals during the peak of Covid-19 and housing keyworkers and vulnerable groups in hotels across the portfolio.

He also appeared alongside Rumney in the TV series focused on Best Western, A Great British Hotel Chain, which aired last year on Channel 4.

The programme saw the group generate record enquiry levels from hotels wanting to join the brand.

In Paterson’s place, Rumney, who has been chairman of the group’s board for five years and board member for 12 years, is stepping into the role of Interim CEO.

Rumney has worked closely with Paterson to restructure the business prior to the pandemic and implement a more proactive hotel development strategy and advanced technology solutions over the last three years.

Tim Rumney said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Rob since 2018, where his commercial acumen and hospitality expertise has truly benefitted our brand portfolio. At a time where hospitality businesses are still suffering, I am proud to be stepping in as Interim CEO for the brand, to continue the great work Rob and his team have been doing throughout the pandemic, to best support our hotels.

We have exciting opportunities ahead of us to refocus the organisation for our members as we emerge from the pandemic and move into the recovery mode as a more effective commercial business whilst retaining our ‘by hotelier for hotelier’ ethos.”