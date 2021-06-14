England’s roadmap delayed but wedding numbers allowed to increase

Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay to England’s easing of lockdown restrictions until July 19, however the number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will be allowed to increase.

Speaking at a televised conference from Downing Street this evening, the Prime Minister said that when he set out the roadmap he aimed for it to be “cautious and irreversible and step by step”, and acknowledged that so far reopening has seen more infections and more hospitalisations.

As a result the fourth step in the government’s roadmap out of lockdown on June 21 will be delayed for four weeks until mid-July.

Johnson said the delay will allow for more people to receive their second jab before further easing of restrictions takes place and said it is sensible to wait “just a little longer” before unlocking completely.

There was good news however for weddings and funerals, with the number of people allowed to attend these occasions able to increase from 30, provided social distancing is adhered to.

The delay does mean that table service and the rule of six, as well as the wearing masks will continue to be enforced by venues.

Johnson added that the government will monitor its position every day and after two weeks will review the data to see if action can be taken weeks earlier on July 5.

Johnson says: “I am confident we won’t need more than four weeks; it’s unmistakably clear the power of the vaccine process, but now is the time to ease off the accelerator.”