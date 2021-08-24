BREAKING NEWS: First shortlists revealed for Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021

The finalists for the first three categories in the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 can now be revealed as voting opens for you to decide on the winners.

Over the course of the next few days, BH will be announcing who have made the shortlists for all 11 categories covering the best hotels, products and staff in the hospitality industry.

The votes will then open and culminate in the winners being unveiled at the glittering Boutique Hotelier Awards ceremony on October 4 at Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tickets are now on sale for the event with an early bird offer available for the next few weeks.

The voting process will close on September 27.

After collecting hundreds of nominations, today we reveal the finalists for the following three categories:

Best Technology Product

GuestPay from Guestline

allora.ai from Avvio

Profitroom

Trybe

Best Guest Management Platform

Hotel Manager

Ordamo

Suitepad

Criton

Best Supporting Service

The Direct Method

Talent LMS – Learning Hub

Joseph Search

Corporate Breaks

To cast your vote, please complete the form below: