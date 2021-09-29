BREAKING NEWS: Robin Hutson on government team aiming to turbo-charge sector’s recovery

Hotelier Robin Hutson has been called upon by the government to help kick-start the industry’s recovery and implement its Hospitality Strategy.

The chairman and CEO of Lime Wood Hotels, which comprises Lime Wood Group and Home Grown Hotels, is one of around 20 senior executives that make up the Hospitality Sector Council. The group is due to meet together for the first time today.

Business minister Paul Scully said this morning that the Council has been assembled to help England’s pubs, restaurants and cafes to thrive, calling it a “real ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment” for the industry.

Members will identify and oversee actions related to the 22 commitments in the strategy, create sensible solutions using their expert knowledge and assess the strength of the sector.

The council is co-chaired by Minister Scully and hospitality entrepreneur and chair of Prezzo Karen Jones.

Council members include UK Hospitality CEO Kate Nicholls, Emma McClarkin of the British Beer and Pub Association, Nando’s UK & Ireland chief executive Colin Hill, Greene King chief executive Nick MacKenzie, Starbucks UK general manager Alex Rayner and Mowgli’s Nisha Katona.

Mr Scully said: “The hospitality industry has shown incredible creativity and resourcefulness through the pandemic, pivoting to new ways of doing business like al fresco dining and takeaway pints to stay safe, meet changing consumer demands and protect livelihoods.

“With the launch of this council we’re taking the next step in the journey to build back better from the pandemic by unveiling the experts who’ll be driving the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector. It’s a real ‘Avengers Assemble’ moment for the industry.”

Co-chair Karen Jones commented: “I think the lockdowns have shown us many things, particularly the importance of our people and our teams and the key role hospitality has to play in lighting up our high streets and city centres. We now need to capitalise on our combined energy, creativity and innovation to continue the creation of a world-class hospitality industry: the Hospitality Sector Council will aid in making that a reality.”

The Hospitality Strategy, which was initially launched in July, supports the reopening, recovery and resilience of the sector following the pandemic.

This includes making it easier for pubs, restaurants and cafes to offer al fresco dining by making pavement licenses permanent, and extending takeaway pints in England and Wales until September 2022 to further boost sales.

The strategy also sets out ways to help the sector grow and boost its creativity, including through exploring options for vocational skills and training such as apprenticeships, bootcamps and other qualifications like a T Level.

The full list of members on the Hospitality Sector Council include:

– Business Minister, Paul Scully (co-chair)

– Hospitality leader and Chair of Prezzo, Karen Jones (co-chair)

– UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls

– British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) Chief Executive, Emma McClarkin

– British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) CEO, Steve Alton

– The Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS) Managing Director, Nick Summers

– Small Independent Brewers Association (SIBA) CEO, James Calder

– Restaurant Group CEO, Andy Hornby

– Nando’s UK & Northern Ireland CEO, Colin Hill

– Lime Wood Hotels, Chairman and CEO, Robin Hutson

– Fuller, Smith and Turner PLC CEO, Simon Emeny

– Greene King CEO, Nick MacKenzie

– Revolution Bars Group CEO, Rob Pitcher

– Turtle Bay, Caravan Restaurants and FlightClub Darts Chair, Jane O’Riordan

– Nightclub and Events Entrepreneur, Rich McGinnis

– Mowgli Street Food Founder and CEO, Nisha Katona MBE

– Co-Founder and CEO, Hawksmoor Chairman, Rockfish Restaurants, Will Beckett

– Starbucks UK, Austria and Switzerland Vice President and General Manager, Alex Rayner

– Deliveroo Vice President, Consumer, Emma Simmonds

– Burger King UK CFO, Tim Doubleday

– Budweiser Brewing Group UK, Ireland, Spain and the Canary Islands President, Paula Lindenberg

– Westbury Street Holdings Ltd Chairman and Chief Executive, Alastair Storey