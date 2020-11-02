BREAKING NEWS: Shortlists announced for Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards

BH is delighted to now reveal who has made the shortlists for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards, following an intense nomination process.

After two weeks of nominations, BH is now hoping the news will bring some much-needed cheer and celebration to the hospitality sector as we prepare to go back into a lockdown in England.

Now the finalists have been revealed, it’s down to the industry to vote for their winners as we go to a public vote for the first time. Anybody can vote for their winners and must do so before Friday 13th November, when the process closes.

Story continues below Advertisement

The awards will be announced during the week of November 23 – with one category per day – via a video presentation on boutiquehotelier.com and the daily news alert.

The five categories are – click to see the finalists

Leadership in Adversity – sponsored by San Pellegrino

Innovator of the Year – sponsored by Food Alert

Unsung Hero of the Year – sponsored by Profitroom

Act of Generosity – sponsored by Monica Or, Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy

Best Recovery Initiative – sponsored by The Cumberland

Cast your votes here or vote below: