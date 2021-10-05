BREAKING NEWS: Winners of the 2021 Boutique Hotelier Awards revealed

The winners of the 2021 Boutique Hotelier Awards were revealed at a glittering gala dinner and awards ceremony ceremony in London last night.

Industry professionals from the country’s top luxury and boutique hotels were out in force to learn the identity of this year’s hotel champions.

The event, in its first year, saw staff from properties in London to Scotland celebrated for their hard work and dedication to the hotel sector.

MOST INNOVATIVE MARKETING CAMPAIGN

BEST GUEST MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

BEST SUSTAINABLE ACHIEVEMENT

BEST TECHNOLOGY PRODUCT

BEST SUPPORTING SERVICE

BEST INTERIOR RENOVATION, sponsored by Joseph Search Hospitality

GENERAL MANAGER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Profitroom

TEAM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Guestline

BEST BOUTIQUE SPA

BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Silentnight Hospitality Group