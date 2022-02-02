Brentwood Guesthouse in York for sale at £750k

Brentwood Guesthouse, a family-run B&B in York city centre, has been brought to market on a freehold basis, at a guide price of £750,000.

Located on Bootham Crescent, within walking distance of York railway station, the property comprises 10-bedrooms, as well as a spacious dining room, reception room and fully fitted kitchen, plus owner’s accommodation.

Brentwood Guesthouse is currently a family-run operation, having been under the ownership of Mark and Lucinda Walker since 1982. However, the couple have made the decision to put the business up for sale to pursue other business ventures.

Mark and Lucinda commented: “Over the years we have made some fantastic relationships and will cherish the memories made at The Brentwood. The sale of the guesthouse comes at an opportune time for other business ventures.

“The property provides a great opportunity for a new owner to take over and really put 100% into the business to help it reach its potential and drive the business forward. Alternatively, the property could be developed into a holiday let or serviced apartments, or a wonderful residential family home, subject to planning permission.”

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, added: “Covid-19 has certainly brought some tough times to the hospitality industry but buyer demand for hotels and letting room has remained strong, particularly for assets in tourist destinations including the vibrant city of York, one of England’s most popular places to visit.

“This is set to continue well into 2022 with a recent YouGov survey reporting 73% of Brits will choose to holiday within the UK this year. The sale of Brentwood Guesthouse offers a rare opportunity to acquire an attractive city-centre guesthouse which has been maintained to a very high standard and is well-placed to take advantage of the staycation boom.

“We anticipate lots of interest from a wide range of buyers. Anyone operating a similar business should consider that this is an excellent time to sell and achieve a great price.”