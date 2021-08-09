Brett Butcher returns to Langham Hospitality Group as CEO

Brett Butcher has returned to the helm of Langham Hospitality Group as CEO.

He previously served in the same role for five years from 2009 and left in 2014 to take up the position of CEO of GE Hospitality Asset Management Limited.

He will continue to hold this role alongside his new position at Langham Hospitality Group.

“We are delighted to have Brett lead the Langham Hospitality Group portfolio again,” said Dr K.S. Lo, executive chairman of Langham Hospitality Group. “Brett is an experienced hotelier with significant experience in luxury hospitality, and he is ideally suited to lead the company through our Covid-19 recovery phases and implement a solid succession plan for the group.”

Butcher will oversee operations at all of the group’s hotels, including The Langham London. He will also spearhead all hotel owner relations and solicit new management contracts around the world.

“Langham has a solid reputation of managing quality hotels and delivering positive guest experiences,” said Butcher. “The group has developed respected hotel brands, each of which is ripe for expansion into new markets.”

Butcher added: “This robust global deployment of our brands in major capitals and cities augurs well for our ambitious expansion plans. I look forward to leading the Langham team and working with like-minded investors while delivering exceptional guest satisfaction and financial operating results.”