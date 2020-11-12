BrewDog’s second hotel takes step forward as planning is submitted for Manchester site

Plans to open a second ‘beer hotel’ under the BrewDog brand have taken a step forward this week, as planning is submitted for the transformation of a site in Manchester.

The craft beer brand has lodged a planning application to convert an empty building in the city into a new boutique hotel.

If given the green light, the new 18-bedroom hotel would join the first BrewDog hotel in Aberdeen, operated under the ‘Kennels’ hotel brand.

Under the new plans, the three-storey building on Fountain Street, formerly home to a pizza restaurant but standing empty for many years, would be transformed into a hotel with 18 bedrooms, a restaurant, plus a rooftop bar, fire pit and BBQ area.

The Aberdeen BrewDog hotel is home to fridges in the showers, record players and board games and has proved to be a successful concept since it launched in 2018.