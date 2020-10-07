Briars Hall Hotel secures six figure funding to prop up refurb

Operators of The Briars Hall Hotel have invested in the future of the hotel after receiving a six figure funding package from Allied Irish Bank (GB).

The loan facilities structured by the bank have supported a major refurbishment programme that commenced during the hotel’s forced closure due to the Covid-19.

The investment has seen all 25 bedrooms renovated, painted the building, and decorated all of the downstairs areas to bring up to the standards of the Stones Grill and Carvery that was full refurbished last autumn.

The owners of Briars Hall Hotel first acquired the building 17 years ago.

Mark Higham, operations manager of Briars Hall Hotel explains: “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the hotel and leisure sector, and we were all hit hard by the forced closure of the business back in March. However, taking a positive approach we decided it was the ideal opportunity to undertake an extensive refurbishment programme to enhance our facilities further for our returning customers. The results have been very well received after our recent re-opening.

Jonny Beckwith, area director Liverpool at Allied Irish Bank (GB) said: “The past few months have been difficult for all businesses and the hotel industry has faced greater challenges than ever expected. We are delighted that the hotel has successfully re-opened and that they have been able to welcome back customers to the hotel and its popular restaurant which has also been part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.”