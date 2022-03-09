The Lanesborough courts Bridgerton fans with Netflix-approved afternoon tea

London hotel The Lanesborough is tapping into the global streaming obsession, with the launch of a Bridgerton afternoon tea themed around the Netflix smash hit.

The hotel has created the tea, the first of its kind in the capital, in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland (the production company behind the show).

Set during the Regency era in England, Bridgerton follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

Story continues below Advertisement

The show is notable for its diverse reimagining of London high society, as well as blending modern music and pop culture references with the more traditional aspects of a period drama.

Launching on 25 March, The Lanesborough’s Bridgerton Afternoon Tea will take place in the hotel’s grand dining room, underneath a domed glass roof.

The afternoon tea menu has been created by The Lanesborough’s Head Pastry Chef, Kevin Miller and pays homage to the Regency era.

The tea begins with a selection of finger sandwiches and brioche sliders with fillings such as Coronation chicken with fresh coriander or rare roast beef with black pepper mayonnaise and onion seed.

The sandwiches are followed by scones with cream and jam, before the tea culminates in a selection of sweet treats inspired by the key families featured in Bridgerton’s second season.

There will be five signature highlights, including The Queen’s Diamond – chocolate blended with honey, green cardamom and white chocolate ganache, displayed in a jewel-coloured ring box – a nod to Edwina Sharma, this season’s diamond.

Guests can also enjoy The Pall Mall Cocktail alongside the afternoon tea, which has been created by The Lanesborough’s Head of Bars, Mickael Perron. The sip combines Hendrick’s gin and Graham Blend No5 white port and is served in a high glass teacup, with a tea strainer filled with dried hibiscus flowers to infuse the drink with a pinkish colour.

The Lanesborough’s Bridgerton Afternoon Tea is priced from £65 per person.