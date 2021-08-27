Brighton Harbour Hotel rolls out new restaurant concept

Brighton’s Harbour Hotel has unveiled a new dining concept with new menu and cocktail list and it looks to capitalise on its enviable position along the beachfront in the city.

The 79-bedroom hotel, which opened in 2017, has ‘switched up the name’ to its former Jetty and Harby’s restaurant and introduced the new Brighton Harbour Kitchen & Bar, an all-day restaurant and bar on Brighton’s seafront.

The menu offers ‘fresh takes on classic English produce’, featuring grills, seafood and light bites.

A new funfair afternoon tea has also been created.

Brighton Harbour Hotel became the 13th property to open within the coastal group when it launched four years ago, which now spans various locations across the UK.