Brilliant Hospitality to invest £1m into Broadfield Park Hotel renovation

Broadfield Park Hotel has been acquired by Brilliant Hospitality, who are now planning to invest £1m into a renovation across the property.

The Grade-II listed venue in Manchester closed in 2020, but dates back to the early 20th century originally built on the site of the old grammar school, as a nurses’ hall of residence.

Now Brilliant Hospitality, which manages a handful of Best Western, Holiday Inn and Ramada properties, has taken over with plans to restore Broadfield Park Hotel to its former glory.

Once complete, the hotel will aim to be a prime site for weddings and celebrations.

Brilliant Hospitality recently unveiled the results of a £1m investment and revamp of Trafford Hall Hotel.

Anoob Saban, managing director of Brilliant Hotels said: “I am delighted to be restoring this hotel, it has such amazing potential and we want to give the people of Rochdale a hotel they can be proud of. Myself and the team are really looking forward to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and hosting grand events at the hotel.”