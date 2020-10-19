Bristol born brothers transform former student block into new ‘tech-driven’ aparthotel

Bristol born brothers Charlie and Toby Guest have transformed a former student block into a new aparthotel in Clifton this December.

The brothers, who run serviced apartment provider, Your Apartment, are launching the new concept at Merchants House after acquiring the lease of the former student accommodation in Bristol.

The site is currently undergoing a £1.6m redevelopment to become a 34-apartment hotel and new co-working space.

Co-founder of Your Apartment, Charlie Guest has commented: “Merchants House is in an incredible location situated in the heart of Bristol’s’ most iconic neighbourhood, Clifton. This will be our biggest project to date and we’re really excited to be launching it in our hometown of Bristol.”

Each apartment will be accessible via contactless check-in using the latest digital room keys via smartphone. Each apartment will have its own kitchenette, relaxation area, king-bed and bathroom with a wet room shower.

Your Apartment was launched in April 2017 and now comprises over 125 serviced apartments located in some of Bristol most iconic neighbourhoods.

Co-founder Toby Guest has added: “Our smaller aparthotels, Frederick Place & Rowan Tree have been a huge success and Merchants House is a great opportunity for us to further deliver this to our guests.”