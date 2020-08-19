Bristol hotels reach 30% occupancy in August

Hotels in Bristol are operating at around one-third of their potential occupancy rates as they re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), which represents 40 establishments, says it expects them all to have re-opened by the end of the first week of September.

One of the latest to start welcoming guests back through its doors is the Bristol Hotel in Prince Street, which re-opened on August 17.

General manager Mark Payne said: “While we are aware that business levels are greatly reduced for 2020, re-opening has given everyone a great boost, and the positivity and spirit that the team has returned to work with gives me great confidence that we will continue to deliver exceptional guest experiences in a safe environment.”

The Bristol Hotel is one of 40 establishments which belong to the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), which says it expects all its members to be open again by the end of the first week of September.

But while hotels are delighted to be able to open again – and the feedback from guests is positive – the BHA is warning that the industry is still in crisis.

Raphael Herzog, BHA chair, said: “The government support will need to be extended to negate huge potential job losses across the sector.

“While most hotels have re-opened, with the others opening soon, regrettably it has not been viable for some of them to do so with the same pre-Covid staffing levels.”

He added that the restriction on gatherings to no more than 30 people has “decimated” wedding and conference bookings, which provide a vital source of income to many hotels.