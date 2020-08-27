Bristol’s Berwick Lodge sees wedding bookings boost with elopement idea

Berwick Lodge in Bristol has seen an increase in wedding bookings before the end of the year couple after developing a new package tailored towards smaller ceremonies.

The five-star restaurant with rooms created the ‘elopement package’ with the help of dhm, the direct hotel marketing agency, and secured 16 weddings in the months before the close of 2020.

Developed in line with government guidelines, the new all-inclusive package caters for weddings of up to 30 guests, and includes a two-night stay, afternoon tea, dinner in the hotel’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant, as well as the wedding ceremony itself, use of a photographer, and a six-course tasting menu with wine flight.

Adam Hamadache, CEO at dhm says: “Berwick Lodge understood the need to be flexible amidst the challenging market conditions and we reflected this in their wedding marketing activity. By sending each bride and groom a personalised, handwritten note (using clever handwriting software) we were able to maintain the personal touch with the customer despite the events team at Berwick Lodge not being able to meet them in person.”

Berwick Lodge is owned and operated by Sarah and Fevzi Arikan and comprises 14 bedrooms and a 2 AA Rosette restaurant set in 18 acres of gardens. The couple acquired the hotel in 2003 and after a five-year renovation programme, opened the doors to the new-look Berwick Lodge in 2009.

The original building dates back to 1890 and there are remnants of its history in the grounds, such as the former Victorian mews and stables, now the conference centre.

In the gardens, remnants of original features include the Victorian summer house, an old water garden in the woodland, orchard, formal sunken rose garden and yew topiary.