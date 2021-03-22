British hotels do not meet accessibility needs, say 1 in 3 disabled people

1 in 3 disabled people in the UK say British hotels do not meet accessibility needs, according to new research.

New European wide data from accessibility travel expert Handiscover found that 32% of disabled people in the UK say that hotels miss the mark when it comes to providing the right accessibility, and improvements need to be made ahead of the sector reopening.

The research also revealed that 58% of the disabled population who required assistance, said staff at hotels were not as knowledge about accessibility needs as they could have been, highlighting the importance of training and education among employees.

It’s thought that more than 14 million people in the UK live with a long term illness or disability requiring specific accessibility needs, highlighting the importance of this research for the hotel and hospitality industry.

To help businesses, Handiscover has now developed and released an industry leading ‘Accessibility Standard’ for Hotels which it provides free of charge to help hotels start working on their accessibility on their own.

Businesses needing help to improve accessibility can sign up for Handiscover’s Accessibility Management Program.

Magnus Berglund, accessibility director at Handiscover, says: “Improving accessibility in the hotel industry is not just a ‘nice’ thing to do, it is the ‘right’ thing to do and can generate huge increases in revenue for properties! The Handiscover Accessibility Management Program exists to help hotels, and other businesses, work with and improve accessibility in an easy way to the benefit of the day-to-day lives of millions of people who live with a disability.”