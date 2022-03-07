Brockencote Hall to invest £350k in first major development in a decade

Brockencote Hall, a Victorian country manor hotel in Kidderminster, has begun works on its first major development in a decade, investing £350,000 to create a new three-bedroom lodge.

The hotel plans to transform the original Gate House to the manor house, which dates back to 1884, into a new two-storey lodge aimed at wedding parties, families or staycation groups.

Named Brockencote Lodge, the new facility can be booked per room or in its entirety.

The lodge will include two ground-floor double bedrooms with ensuites, an open kitchen, dining and lounge area, and a private terrace with a hot tub.

There will also be a king-size bedroom with an ensuite and a separate dressing/make-up area on the first floor.

Midlands firm Ainsworth Construction has been appointed to carry out the works, which are expected to be complete at the end of March, ready for the first guests in April.

Craig Routledge, Brockencote Hall’s General Manager, commented: “This is really exciting for Brockencote and will provide something we have never had before at the hotel. It will be absolutely perfect as a hideaway destination for our bridal parties, giving them that little bit more exclusivity and something different away from the main house.

“For families it is a great chance to explore what Worcestershire has to offer such as the Safari Park and Severn Valley Railway which are right on our doorstep. It is hopefully going to be a home away from home.

“We are all really excited about it – especially coming out from the pandemic which has been a difficult time for the hospitality industry – so to see our owners investing and wanting to expand the offering has given us all a real drive and buzz.”

The scheme marks the first major development at the hotel since a full refurbishment was carried out by The Eden Hotel Collection in 2012, a year after it purchased the four-star property.