Bromley Town Hall’s conversion into boutique hotel begins with May 2022 completion date

The redevelopment of Bromley Town Hall into a new hotel has begun, with a completion date penciled in for May 2022.

The planning process for the conversion of Grade-II listed building first began in 2015 and now permission has been granted for the site, which has been empty since 2007, to be repurposed in a £20m renovation project.

The project includes the creation of a 24-bedroom boutique hotel, alongside a courtyard and café, plus 73,000 sq ft of serviced office space.

Story continues below Advertisement

The hotel will be housed within a two-storey roof extension clad in metal shingle, with the offices located in the town hall’s existing loft.

Built in 1906, the building was extended in 1939. The council moved out nearly 40 years ago with the local college moving in before it left in 2007.

The mixed-use scheme will be designed by Fusion interiors Group who will spearhead the style of the offices, members lounge, bar, restaurant and the hotel in the heritage building, combining 1930’s and 1890’s architecture.

Design narratives are based on David Bowie and Charles Darwin, who lived in the area, as well as the building itself and prison cells in the basement.

The aim is for the project to be completed in May 2022.