Bryan Davern appointed Vice President of Operations in Europe for Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels has appointed Bryan Davern as its new Vice President of Operations, Europe.

Davern will spearhead operations for the brand in Europe as it gears up to open its first hotels outside of the US.

Commencing with two openings in Scotland, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh will launch first this spring, followed swiftly by Virgin Hotels Glasgow in the summer.

Davern brings over 20 years of experience in hotel and hospitality management and joins from Press Up Hospitality Group, Ireland’s biggest hospitality operator.

Head of Hotels for over five years, during his tenure he was credited with the group’s successful expansion, more than tripling the number of hotels operated.

Davern started his career with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts holding various management roles in both the US and Ireland, before moving to manage a range of both independent and branded hotels, including the Delphi Resort in Connemara and Dean Dublin as General Manager.

In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations for Europe and will work closely with the Virgin Hotels senior leadership team to develop and execute the strategic plan to drive growth and profitability.

Davern commented: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining Virgin Hotels during this exciting time of growth.

“I am confident together we can exceed the high expectations of both our team and guests as we continue to build upon the success of the brand and launch in Europe for the first time”.

James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bryan Davern to the Virgin Hotels family.

“His passion and expertise in luxury and lifestyle hotels in Europe and North America make him the ideal candidate to lead our team and champion the brand as we launch in Europe.”

Virgin Hotels currently operates five properties in the US.