Business Energy Claims recovers £80k for Newcastle hotel proven to be victim of mis-selling

A Newcastle hotel has successfully recuperated £80k after it was proven the business had been a victim of energy mis-selling.

Business Energy Claims recovered approximately £80,000 for Gibside Hotel in Whickham after an investigation found the business had been paying hidden commission fees and inflated rates for its energy use with supplier Gazprom.

Gibside Hotel was approached by an energy broker in early 2019 in relation to contracts for gas and electricity it was responsible for.

The broker, like most, proffered to search the market to find the best deal for upcoming agreements.

A substantial amount of undisclosed fees was added on top of the base unit rate the broker obtained, meaning that around half of the hotel’s gas spend was in the form of hidden commission.

The client was paying around double the per kilowatt hour rate charged by the energy supplier.

Working with one of its partner law firms, 3Volution, the matter was settled by Business Energy Claims at 100% of the claim.

A significant proportion of the hidden commission claimed was repaid by the actual supplier, Gazprom.

Callum Thompson, chief executive of Business Energy Claims, said: “Gibside Hotel has been vindicated in its decision to challenge the way in which the energy contracts were portrayed, with hidden commission that ran into tens of thousands of pounds. The energy supplier itself, Gazprom, paid part of the claim which speaks volumes for the issues we are tackling.

“Sadly, this is only the tip of the iceberg, and we continue to pursue a significant number of cases, with a growing client list of businesses and organisations across multiple sectors.”