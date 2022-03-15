Profitroom to sponsor Business Leaders category of the Boutique Hotelier Power List 2022

Boutique Hotelier is delighted to announce that Profitroom is sponsoring the Business Leaders category of the Power List 2022.

The company, a premium booking platform for hotels and resorts, is proud to support the Business Leaders category – which celebrates a set of fearless, resilient individuals who have led their business from the front and are a shining example to hospitality professionals, building confidence in their team.

ABOUT PROFITROOM

The award-winning Profitroom platform is more than just the highest converting booking engine on the market – it’s a powerful marketing automation tool, advanced channel manager and website builder all in one. It’s easy to use across multiple properties and your team will love the intuitive interface, no matter their experience level.

Story continues below Advertisement

Our comprehensive and easy-to-use platform will flex around your needs to elevate your direct booking game and deliver a brand experience your guests will remember! But it’s also all about results, which is why our award-winning Customer Success team will be working with you every day to use all that data coming in to drive conversions and performance.

This year’s 10 Business Leaders will be unveiled in the bumper April issue of Boutique Hotelier, as well as featured online.

The Power List 2022 will honour the market’s most deserved individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

The list is split into five categories and recognises Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

Nominations for the Power List are open now until midnight on 17 March.

Click HERE, or follow the link at the bottom of this page, to submit your nominations.

To learn more about Profitroom, visit profitroom.com