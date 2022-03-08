Calcot Collection spotlights long-serving female staff for International Women’s Day

In honour of International Women’s Day (8 March), we spoke to some of the long-serving female members of staff at Calcot Collection, which hopes to encourage more women to enter into the hospitality industry.

The Collection consists of three luxury hotels across the Cotswolds and Northumberland: Calcot & Spa, The Painswick and Lord Crewe Arms.

Below, we interview three key members of staff across the collection about employee benefits, working with family and advice for new starters.

Paula Ponter, Breakfast Manager at Calcot & Spa

Three generations of Ponters have worked at Calcot and two of Paula’s grandchildren work at the property too, as does her husband John, in the Maintenance department.

What do you love most about working for Calcot Collection?

It feels like a family – they support you through highs and lows. There are opportunities to improve yourself, opportunities for promotion within the company. They see potential in many people.

What is it like working with family?

I work with one member of my family and hopefully I treat her like anyone else I work with as I try to treat everyone the same. The other two members of my family work in different departments and I may not see them very often but when I do, I try to treat them like colleagues. Many people didn’t know that I was married to John for many months. When he was going up to the Lord Crewe Arms to deliver a giant deckchair I said I was going with him and was asked if I was going out with him!

What would your advice be to women looking to enter the hospitality sector?

I would say to any woman that it’s hard work but very rewarding. I’d also advise them to ask to be put forward for any training, workshop and courses that they can, as we are not always offered the same opportunities as men.

Emma Broom, Head Chef at Lord Crewe Arms

Broom leads the kitchen at Lord Crewe Arms, where she oversees an all-day offering that prides itself on seasonality and simplicity.

What do you love most about working for The Calcot Collection?

The support and freedom given to be able to carry out my role. I also love working for a company that truly cares about their people.

How does The Calcot Collection encourage staff retention?

I believe we have a lot to offer. We have a positive environment for staff to grow should they wish to, and all the perks that make staff feel cared for.

What would your advice be to women looking to enter the hospitality sector?

I love when I work with women in our industry and love having women in the kitchens I’ve ran. I would say to them, go get the role you want, be part of making the industry a better place for women, because as women ourselves who better to do this?

Natalia Almeida, Spa Member Manager at Calcot & Spa

Almeida arrived in the UK barely able to speak English and has since worked her way up to a managerial position.

What do you love most about working for Calcot Collection?

Well, I clearly love everything as I have been working for Calcot for over 20 years! What I love the most about working for Calcot (and I am speaking based on my experience as a woman, a foreigner, a mother, single parent, and a regular employee) is that this company cares for ALL employees whatever role they hold and whatever their life circumstances might be.

Their level of compassion, support and sensitivity towards their employees and how inclusive they are, is second to none. It is visible and talked about amongst their employees and it is often compared to other companies who are not able to provide such a level of commitment to their employees.

As a young ambitious waitress, new in the country, I was given support and training in all areas including on the job training, opportunities to learn new skills through external companies, opportunities for development in the areas where my strongest skills were identified and a chance to learn English and life skills essential in adjusting to my new life.

Through my career and different positions I have held, I always had continuous support and my work was always recognised through promotions and further training was given to enable me to progress.

As a mother and then a single parent, I was very lucky to be able to return to work in a managerial role I held prior to maternity leave. Through a negotiation process, myself and the company were able to agree to a rota pattern which has benefited both – my new lifestyle and the company’s needs and up until today, they remain very flexible in this aspect.

What are some of the employee benefits at Calcot?

Calcot couldn’t do more for their staff – from providing amazing staff meals, to discounts from food and drink and Spa treatments and products, to perks through our new Perkbox app, access to Hospitality Action which is helping those most in need, great holiday packages, and finally to having an open door policy and always being supportive of anyone in need. I personally feel Calcot is always listening to the needs of their staff and doing absolutely everything and more, to ensure staff retention.

What are the key ingredients needed to be successful in a hospitality role?

You must love working with people and you must be sociable and outgoing and have an understanding that whatever stage in life you are at, that this job will always include working evenings and weekends. So, you must have enough love to stick to it!